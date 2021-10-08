STOCKBRIDGE — Matthew H. Meade of Larrywaug is 11-years-old and a 6th grader at the Stockbridge Plain School. Last week he received a letter from the President. He framed the letter.
The President wrote to Matthew one week after Matthew sent him a letter asking for his “ideas about the need for young people to participate in political activities so that when they vote, they will be able to wisely make the right choice, a choice based on fact, not TV impressions.”
“If you can share your thoughts on the role of young people in political activities, I will be sure to pass these ideas on to my friends and as many others as possible,” Matthew wrote.
Matthew, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Meade, had a very special reason for writing Gerald Ford besides extending “greetings from the Berkshires here in Western Massachusetts.”
He is in charge of the mock presidential election in his class. And to the disenfranchised 6th-grade voters, that election is just as important as the Nov. 2 one is for older folks.
Matthew’s father, a teacher at Monument Mountain High School, said that his son has been interested in politics since the 1972 presidential election and talks about becoming a lawyer and setting up private practice with a friend.
President Ford answered Matthew’s query on fine stationery, inscribed simply with the words, “The White House, Washington,” centered at the top.
“Nothing pleases me more than to hear from young Americans who take a deep interest in the world around them,” the President wrote.
“This time should be an exciting one for all of us. Your letter tells me that you are eager to be involved in the processes of government. This will always be your greatest responsibility as a citizen. As you read and as you listen to the issues before the American people in this critical election year, your interest in government will be confirmed by your participation in activities at school and in your community.
“Your example will encourage others to also do their part.”
The letter, dated Sept. 27, was signed by “Gerald R. Ford,” who extended his “best wishes for the years ahead.”
Matthew prefers not to say who will get his vote in the mock election.