Pittsfield’s “junior police force” is back at work! These “cops,” who neither tag motorists nor make arrests, are the members of the School Boy Patrol, students who direct traffic and are responsible for the safety of fellow pupils around the schools of the city.
Numbering about 500 throughout Berkshire County, these patrolmen, ranging in age from eight years through the high school ages, guard the crosswalks, and stop cars, so that the school children may pass in orderly and safe fashion from the buildings. Since the organization of the patrol there have been no accidents around the school, not even minor ones, while the patrolmen have been on duty.
The School Boy Patrol of Berkshire County, which is the organization’s formal name, was organized nearly two years ago by the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Automobile Club of Berkshire County. This local group was one of the first organized in the State. The training of the patrol boys was under the direction of Chief of Police John L. Sullivan, and Sergeant William Keegan.
The reward for service in the School Boy Patrol, which takes an hour or more of the students’ time at the noon hour and before and after school, is a certificate of meritorious service, presented to the members after a year of work. A banquet is also given to the members once a year by the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Automobile Club.
While not elaborate, the organization of the corps in each of the schools is systematic and effective. Many of the captains line up their patrol boys and they march out to their stations each day. The members of the patrol are dismissed from classes several minutes before the other students. Each patrol boy wears a white belt with a badge and carries a red flag with which he directs traffic. The boys are never allowed to stand in the middle of the road since this is considered dangerous, but direct the movement of cars by means of the flag, from the side of the road.
While the power to tag or reprimand motorists is not granted, the members of the patrol are encouraged to report the license numbers of any cars which do not stop for their signal, and numerous license numbers are turned in to the Police Department each year. The Ladies’ Auxiliary furnishes the equipment of all of the patrols.