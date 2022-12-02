Eagle Archives, Dec. 2, 1970: Old St. Luke's Church: Can it be preserved?

LANESBORO — The roof of old St. Luke's Church in Lanesboro leaks badly, and every rain takes its toll on the building, the oldest stone church in Berkshire County.
Architectural historians regard it as an outstanding example of early Gothic Revival architecture. Once it was one of four similar Episcopal churches located along Route 7 from Great Barrington to Arlington, Vt. The others were in Great Barrington (old St. James'), in Pittsfield (old St. Stephen's, on which St. Luke's was modeled) and in Arlington, (St. James'). The Lanesboro and Arlington churches are the only ones that still stand.
The question now is, can old St. Luke's be saved? The building holds a perennial fascination for lovers of architecture, but past hopes of rescuing it have repeatedly been dashed because of the cost.
Currently, the Berkshire County Historical Society is spearheading the preservation effort. A special Old Stone Church Committee headed by Atty. Charles R. Alberti of Lenox, estimates that the money needed for repairs plus an endowment large enough to assure continued maintenance would total $145,000.
The committee so far has concentrated on finding a major benefactor or benefactors, but the members have met with no success. Alberti said yesterday that he now believes a change will need to be made to a "broad-based" drive that seeks minor contributions from donors.
The church was built in 1836 to serve St. Luke's Episcopal Parish, which at that point was already 69 years old. After 1898, the church was used only for summer services and since 1959 has been abandoned in favor of a newer wooden building in the center of town.
The old stone church has many interesting interior details, such as extensive artificially grained woodwork, a polychrome reredos, stenciled walls and an 1862 organ made by the William Johnson & Co. of Westfield and considered one of the best the firm ever produced.
The Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, which owns the building, does not feel justified in putting money into a structure that has ceased to serve a religious need. However, it has indicated a willingness to make the building available to the historical society or to a separate corporation established to operate it — assuming, of course, that the necessary money is raised.