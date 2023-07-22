Eagle Archives, July 22, 1948: Hinsdale caner finds 'oldest' U.S. corncobs

HINSDALE — Charles L. Winchell of this town has discovered what he thinks are the oldest corncobs in America.
He fished the cobs out of the seat of an antique rocking chair, brought to him for repair by the owner, Miss Gladys C. Hamilton of 192 First St., Pittsfield.
Mr. Winchell knows whereof he speaks. Blind since the age of 6, he has carried on a chair repair business for over 50 years, and states that he has done work on thousands of chairs.
"This rocking chair," says Winchell, "was probably built somewhere around 175 or 180 years ago, shortly after Benjamin Franklin built the first rocking chair."
By touch, he recognized the methods of construction used in those days, and could fairly accurately determine the age of the chair by the short rockers on it.
"I wouldn't be surprised," he said, "but what some soldier ate this corn during the Revolutionary War."
Miss Hamilton says the chair was handed down from her great-grandmother, who lived at Maple Hill, Vt., near Manchester, and died in 1856. Miss Hamilton got the chair Monday from her grandmother's family near Rutland.