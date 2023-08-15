Eagle Archive, Aug. 15, 1934: Oldest man in Hinsdale has oldest work horse in state

HINSDALE — Michael Connelly says that the life of a horse depends on how you take care of it.
Mr. Connelly ought to know for he has taken care of his horse and of himself. He will be 90 years old in November and he doesn't have to lean on anyone while he walks about the yard of his 365-acre farm. His only support is the gold-headed cane which he holds for being the oldest man in Hinsdale.
Mr. Connelly's horse, The Pony, ought to have a gold cane, too, even though he doesn't need it. He is 37 years old, which is probably older than any other horse in the State. At least older than any other horse that works. For The Pony isn't spending his old age in a sling. The other day he finished drawing his 66th load of hay in harness with a 16-year-old mare. The mare weighs 1100 and The Pony only 800, but the mare doesn't have to do more than half the work. That's what comes of taking care of a horse.
It was a great many years ago that a man in Peru told Mr. Connelly never to buy any Western horses because they didn't live long. It was a short time afterward that Mr. Connelly bought two Western horses. One of them died at the age of 26, the other at 27.
The Pony, however, is Mr. Connelly's pride. He was born just 37 years ago this June on a farm in Peru. The dam had been given to Mr. Connelly by Cliff Tower. Used as a carriage horse for the greater part of his life, he has been worked only in recent years. But the change seems to have done him good. John Connelly, Mr. Connelly's son, who now runs the farm, used him ploughing last spring and expects to use him again. The Pony has sired two colts which were valued possessions of two former Dalton postmasters, Matthew Stockbridge and Will Clark.
Mr. Connelly is a native of Kings County, Ireland. He came to this country with his family when he was four. He lived in Dalton and Cheshire at different times before going to Peru and he has lived in Hinsdale for 23 years. He worked for one man in Cheshire 20 years and during that time used oxen almost daily. He was one of the last farmers in this section to work an ox team, then sold them about 10 years ago for $300 which was, in Mr. Connelly's words, "the time to get rid of 'em."