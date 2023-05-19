Eagle Archives, May 19, 1962: Mother with an 'enlarged' heart

Eighty-one children are more than most mothers would care to cope with in a lifetime.
But one mother with a big heart has taken on exactly that number over a period of years, giving love and understanding to 78 foster children, along with her own three sons. And it would appear that the end isn’t in sight, either.
Mrs. Edward F. Plankey of 60 Howard St., this week named one of two “Mothers of the Year” by the Women’s Club, took in her first foster child when her oldest son, Richard, now 31, was three years old. He had no one to play with then, she said, so she went to the New England Home for Little Wanderers and brought home a little 3½-year-old boy.
“From that day on, we always had a houseful,” she said. “Sometimes we had three, four or five at a time, from a day-old baby to a 16-year-old; sometimes sickly ones and sometimes problem children. And we had all sizes and shapes, both boys and girls.
Mrs. Plankey’s other two sons are Ronald, 28, and Paul, 16. The two older sons are privates in the Pittsfield Fire Department, a position also held by their father until his retirement this past winter. Paul, who will graduate from Notre Dame School next month, hopes to become a brother in the Carmelite order.
When her own three children were quite young, she recalled, she took in three young sisters. “And when they came they brought the measles with them,” she said. After the measles had progressed from one child after another straight down through the six, one of them developed whooping cough, and it was the same old story over again. “I don’t know how we managed to live through it all,” she said with a smile.
Over the years, Mrs. Plankey preferred taking more than one child at a time, because, when the time came for one to leave, “it kept you busy with the others, so you didn’t think so much about the one leaving, and the others helped fill the emptiness.”
“I’ve enjoyed every minute I’ve given to children,” she said. “I’d be lost without a baby around.” Right now she is caring for three grandchildren, all boys, aged 10, 9 and six months, while her daughter-in-law works. They are the children of her son, Richard. She also has two other grandsons, the children of Ronald.
Mrs. Plankey, the former Olivene Vincent, grew up in a family of four sisters and two brothers. The loving relationship in that home gave her a sense of the importance of a mother’s love and understanding.