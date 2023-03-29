Eagle Archives, March 29, 1957: You need a scoreboard to tell the players at Opportunities Craftshop, Wendell Avenue

You've got to belong somewhere in this life, or you don't have much fun.
Every Tuesday a group of people who've had a hard time finding where they belong get together, and they've found they belong with each other.
Under the direction of the Rev. David R. Kibby of the Unitarian Church, they make earrings, cuff links, ash trays, Christmas tags and a variety of other things. Sometimes they sell them and sometimes they don't. Sometimes they get what the social workers call "rehabilitated" and sometimes they just stay relaxed. The main thing is, they have fun.
The goings-on at the Unitarian Church started about six years ago. Mr. Kibby was operating Berkshire Crafts at his home at 1625 West Housatonic St. at the time, and had hired several handicapped veterans. When he became minister of the newly-organized church, the congregation voted to donate a day of his services for help to the handicapped. For a time the group operated on West Housatonic Street, but a couple of years ago it moved into a garage behind the church at Wendell Avenue and Broad Street.
At the moment, it's in the church building itself, the furnace in the garage having gone haywire, but it expects to be out back again in a couple of weeks.
The most impressive thing about the group is that you can't tell the players without a scorecard. In the group are people with cerebral palsy, polio, multiple sclerosis, and various mental and psychological troubles. But in their happy milieu at the crafts center, they're indistinguishable from their instructors. Some of them have, in fact, become instructors.
"Social adjustment for these people is what we're aiming at," Mr. Kibby said. "Training to make things that are salable is secondary. Everybody's concerned about status — how many you got back to work and so on — we're not interested in that at all."
Nevertheless, several of the 60-odd who have attended the workshop since its opening have fitted themselves in the larger work world, and successfully.
"One girl who never worked before is now doing office work at a local industry," Mr. Kibby related. "She'd never been able to associate with people. Now she does all night."
Others have taken jobs as restaurant workers, gardeners and factory hands.
"We pass on responsibility as our people become able to take it," Mr. Kibby says. "They plan birthday parties, keep records, and make arrangements to dispose of their things we make to gift shops in the area."