Eagle Archives, April 6, 1955: Oscar Bradley's seven boys in Mill River are working their way to Gettysburg, Pa.

MILL RIVER — A promised trip to Gettysburg, Pa., is one of the reasons for the feverish activity evident around the Oscar L. Bradley home every Thursday night.
Once a week, the seven members of Oscar’s Boys’ Club gather at Mr. Bradley’s house to work on various projects. Right now they’re trying to raise money for a summer trip to the Civil War battlefield.
The Gettysburg trip is the biggest venture yet attempted by the group of Mill River 11-13-year-olds, organized last September at the time of the Springfield Exposition. Their only other official trip was to the Berkshire County jail and House of Correction, the past winter.
Money for their excursions and other club expenses is raised by the boys themselves through work projects. The main project right now is construction of combination windmill-weathervane-name plates to be placed by householders on their front lawns.
The bright red wooden weathervanes were designed by Mr. Bradley but entirely executed by the boys in the workshop under Mr. Bradley’s house which they use as a winter meeting place. They plan to make 100 of them before putting them on the market.
Other projects include building a cabin in back of Mr. Bradley’s house, to be completed this spring, and holding food sales. Most of the boys, says the leader, can bake cakes — “and good ones, too!”
In the works are a little chapel where the boys can go on Sundays after attending their own church and a tentative trip to Station WTIC in Hartford.
The club is limited to seven members now, because that is the number that can be accommodated in Mr. Bradley’s sedan. But since more boys would like to join, the members hope eventually to buy a little bus. They have their eye on a Volkswagen “Kombi,” which will seat nine adults or a dozen boys, and are saving up to get one some day.
Members of the club are Rocky Stalker and Shaun Oates, both 11 years old; Mr. Bradley’s son, Bob, and Joe Wilkinson, both 12; and Mickey Oates, Ronnie Thompson and Allen Stalker, 13.