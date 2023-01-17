<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
From the Jan. 17, 1962, Eagle

Eagle Archives, Jan. 17, 1962: Tax-hot owner set to burn historic Josh Billings house

LANESBORO — Martin C. (Matt) Reilly, who runs a tavern here, owns a Revolutionary War house on a hill overlooking Route 7 in which the famed 19th century humorist, Josh Billings, is reputed to have been born.

The house, a rambling white frame structure with 18 rooms, was assessed at $1,200, but Lanesboro recently had a wholesale reassessment. Mr. Reilly, however, wasn’t getting anything wholesale — his new assessment was $8,600.

Mr. Reilly was acutely burned up. So burned up, in fact, that he’s going to burn the house down.

He’s not kidding. He has canceled the insurance, had the utilities cut off, and is currently stripping the place of anything salvageable. He’s told the town fathers he intends to burn the place down and is just waiting for a rainy or snowy day. On that day, he plans to get a permit to have a fire, and have one.

The house is at the end of Bridge Street in Lanesboro and commands a remarkable view over a valley to Route 7. Mr. Reilly owns some 280 acres around the house, although he says the assessment is on the house alone.

The original part of the house, Mr. Reilly estimates, is more than 200 years old. Another section, he says, was put up during the last century. He bought the house in 1849 and lived in it until 1956. Since then he has been using it for storage.

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

