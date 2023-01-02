CHARLEMONT — Lewis Sanborn, who holds a world’s record for accuracy in both day and night landings, was the only one of the three parachutists off target in the opening day ceremonies at Thunder Mountain ski area here Saturday. He landed in a tree.
Brilliant sunshine and a still day provided near-perfect weather for the jump. The only problem was the extreme cold. It was near zero on the ground and it was anybody’s guess as to what the temperature was at the 7,200-foot altitude at which the three men bailed out of the plane.
It was a free-fall jump. The men opened their chutes at 2,200 feet above the ground. Smoke bombs marked their descent.
Nathan Pond and Robert Spatola landed well within the red X at the top of the main slope, put on their waiting skis and descended to the waiting crowd and officials of the area who were waiting at the bottom of the slope. About 400 attended.
Pond and Spatola had first checked to see if their companion was injured. Sanborn had drifted part way down the mountain, and his chute had caught on the limb of a slender tree which bent enough to allow him to reach the ground. Nothing but his pride was hurt, and his stop watch altimeter frozen. “Just like baseball, hero one day and bum the next,” he said with disgust as he extricated himself and his chute.
The crowd was treated to an unscheduled display of ability and strength when head patrolman George Wesson picked up the 20-foot wooden extension ladder, which had been used to assist Sanborn, and skied down the steep slope with it.
Sanborn walked down. He said he was cold enough already without taking off his jumping boots and putting on his ski boots which had been sitting with his skis waiting for him at the top of the slope. Pond and Spatola had worn their ski boots while jumping.
Sanborn wasn’t the only one with troubles. The new chair lift at the area, which they had run most of Friday night in preparation for the big opening day, refused to run properly Saturday.
Partial refunds were given to people who had purchased chair lift tickets and had to use the T-bar instead. Arthur S. Parker Jr., president, treasurer and director of the area, and Howard V.C. Davis, director of public relations, were apologizing for the inconvenience over the public address system.