Eagle Archives, July 19, 1973: Park Square information booth up 100 inquiries daily

If you can’t afford Paris as a summer vacation, why not the Information Booth at Park Square? There, at a hobo’s price, you can vicariously enjoy the tempo of people going places and doing things.
The booth receives upwards of 100 queries daily. During a 15-minute interval yesterday, license plates from New Hampshire to Indiana were observed on cars in front of the booth’s station on the courthouse lawn.
While providing the traveler with answers to such frequently posed questions, as, “Where’s the nearest McDonald’s?” local residents often call upon the booth for services. Staff member Eveline Richter of Lanesborough was somewhat surprised, but had no difficulty complying, when a city policeman requested a coat hanger to pry open a locked car.
Requests at the booth range from inquiries about historical and cultural attractions in the area, to the location of various city streets, and the closest laundromat.
Rudy Sroka, 16, and two companions, who were biking from Southington, Conn., to New Hampshire, stopped to ask the whereabouts of the nearest drinking fountain.
The booth was set up five years ago by the Senior Citizens Center, and has been operated under the supervision of Stanley E. Hood of 25 Delancy Ave., a retired General Electric Co. engineering technician. Ill health has prevented Mr. Hood from directing the booth this year, and the responsibility of keeping the station stocked with brochures and running smoothly has been delegated to former Mayor Robert B. Dillon and Lester P. Brown, a retired GE employee. Overall operation of the booth was also transferred this year from the Senior Center to the recently formed Retired Service Volunteer Program (RSVP).
Courtney W. Flanders, newly appointed director of RSVP, is lobbying for construction of a larger booth.
“Tanglewood has grown, Jacob’s Pillow has grown, the Berkshires have grown since the booth was first set up,” commented Flanders, “and now we need a structure twice the original size.”
Inmates at the Berkshire County House of Correction, who built the present booth, have already volunteered to help on a larger structure and to design it to conform with the Park Square environment.