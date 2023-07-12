Eagle Archives, July 12, 1957: Memento hunters help raze historic Peace Party House

Within another couple of weeks the historic Peace Party House will disappear from the Pittsfield scene. As a whole, that is.
For although dismantling of the old house on East Street, built during the Revolutionary War, has been going on for the last few weeks, parts of it will continue in use — as souvenirs, embellishments of newer homes, and as just plain handy, cheap building material.
According to James G. Crennan of 174 Burbank St., agent for the Mercer Construction Co. of South Lee, which is wrecking the building, scores of people have shown up at the house looking for material for a variety of uses.
"We just sold five doors the other day to a fellow who wanted to put them in his house," he said, by way of example. "He took one of those curved top windows too."
A woman from the Daughters of the American Revolution got a piece of lumber to frame as an historic memento.
"The mailmen are around all the time wondering if we've found any old letters or stamps," Mr. Crennan says. They haven't.
Recently a man wanted to know if they had found any old guns or swords. They haven't.
But they have found some interesting things. Such as true walls behind subsequently-built false walls. There was a rush to cut off the Colonial wallpaper.
In some parts of the house the wreckers have found three floors laid on top of each other — the original floor, a pine floor and a current hardwood floor.
Mr. Crennan said a man came 140 miles yesterday to buy some pine paneling. "It was all gone the first night, though."
The pillars at the front door have just been sold.
The wrecking job is an interesting one for someone familiar with construction, because of the antiquated building methods. An example is the use of cogs for raising windows. Other windows work on a sort of metal tape measure spring affair.
The old glass of the windows has attracted several collectors.
The inside shutters have also drawn interest. They work in two sections, like Dutch doors.
There are antique nails aplenty.
Within a couple days Mercer will come in with heavy wrecking equipment and the building is expected to be leveled by the end of the month.
In the meantime, people have been taking the house apart by their own efforts, under direction of Mr. Crennan. Many women have been among the scores who have poked through the old house with claw hammer and saw.
One yesterday was carting off some slats. Asked if she wanted the boards for their historical significance, she replied:
"No. We're putting an addition on our house. They're just building material, that's all."