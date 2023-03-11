Eagle Archives, March 11, 1943: Pittsfield lights end long black-out for veterans of Pearl Harbor attack

Back home this week after two full years of Army life without a furlough, Sgts. Thomas F. O'Neil Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas F. O'Neil, 62 Orchard St., and Ronald A. Hunter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew B. Hunter, 77 McArthur St., are blinking at night lights of the city with some pleasure. For the past 15 months, ever since their barracks were strafed by Japanese planes on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, they have seen nothing but nightly blackouts.
All was forgiven yesterday afternoon as they made the rounds in their former place of employment, England Brothers, which they left on Jan. 23, 1941, (right in the middle of the annual January clearance sale). Since then they have been inseparable. They became attached to the same infantry regiment and added stripes to their sleeves almost simultaneously. On Feb. 1 last, both became sergeants. Sgt. Hunter heads a battalion radio section and Sgt. O'Neil is attached to the regimental heavy weapons company.
Both boys are still waiting for that breakfast they were just ready to eat on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. The general alarm came at 7:55 just as they were sitting down to mess and they immediately made for their field positions, manning machine guns or whatever other weapons they had. For 10 days, operating on short shifts, they stood guard and in the wait for another attack and didn't even have a chance to take off their uniforms.
Their particular barracks buildings were not too badly damaged. They were bothered mostly by hedge-hopping pursuit ships which effected quite a complete strafing of the area.