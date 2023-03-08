Eagle Archives, March 8, 1983: Mayor declares March 26 Persip Day

Mayor Charles L. Smith has proclaimed March 26 Persip Day in tribute to the Berkshire County family that has been prominent in veterans’ affairs for decades.
Among the day’s activities will be dedication to the Persip family of a stone and plaque near the Amtrak passenger shelter and the rechristening of the Pittsfield American Legion post with the name of the late Charles S. Persip.
Appropriately, March 26 is considered the “birthday” of the American Legion, in which Charles and his brother Alfred K. Jr., 95, served as local post commanders and in many other positions.
Smith said the celebration was originally suggested by City Councilor Joseph W. Ryan Jr.
The mayor selected the Amtrak site, he said, because it was at the old railroad station near there that Charles Persip saw more than 50 trains of departing soldiers off to World War II. Persip, a bachelor who never missed a Memorial Day or Veterans Day parade, was affectionately called “Mister American Legion.”
Nearly 30 members of the large family will probably attend the ceremony, according to Eleanor Persip of 97 Richard Drive, who is the daughter of Alfred and niece of Charles. Her father and his brother Francis, of Springfield, will attend, she said. However, she was doubtful that their brother John, 96, a resident of the Washington Nursing Home, would be able to be there.
Miss Persip said that she and her father are delighted over the recognition of their family. “I think it’s great, and it’s long overdue,” she said. “Those that are living and even those that are dead have contributed so much to the community.”
She noted that March 26 is also the birthday of Minnie Persip, wife of the late Harry Persip, another brother.
Speaker at the 2 p.m. event will be John P. Comer, national executive of the American Legion. State Cmdr. Alvin T. Fuller will lead department officers. In addition, World War I veterans will be honored and honorary life memberships will be presented.
Acting on behalf of Smith, who said he is not sure whether he will be able to attend, will be City Clerk Francis J. Condron.
Charles Persip was a World War I veteran who served in France under the 151st Depot Brigade and took part in the Meuse-Argonne offensive. He became a charter member of the American Legion in 1919. He was active in veterans’ services as well, especially the Leeds and Albany veterans hospitals. He was employed as a farmer and caretaker.
Alfred Persip was the first Black from Berkshire County to enlist in World War I. He served with the 372nd Regiment in France. He is a history buff and worked most of his life as a gardener. John Persip is a devoted baseball fan and worked as a caterer in Pittsfield.