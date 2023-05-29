Eagle Archives, May 29, 1947: Vittone isn't slowing down, he's just taking it easier

Peter Vittone isn’t bragging about it but neither is he hiding the fact that tomorrow’s Memorial Day parade will be something of a comedown for him. You see, Peter, who likes to do things in a big way, reluctantly is making concessions to Father Time. He’s putting aside his 75-pound Jumbo tuba and tomorrow you may even have trouble spotting him in the parade because the Hellican tuba he will be playing is only a five-pound job.
“I could play the Jumbo if I wanted to,” said Peter this morning, “but I like to try different instruments, and the one I am using now is something pretty special. See, I can carry it on my little finger and not even feel it.”
A musician for 33 years, Peter had owned nine tubas of all sizes and costs. His first one, bought in 1914, set him back $8 which was “a lot more money then that it is now.” This instrument was so high and narrow that Peter sometimes was refused admittance to trolley cars, and once, on a long train trip, he had to check it in the baggage car.
But Peter’s pride and joy is the Jumbo — a $1,500 instrument which was presented to him by the Conn Company of Elkhart, Ind. This tuba was so big, that Peter couldn’t get it on the stage at the Showboat in New Lebanon, and Earl and Art Roberts, the proprietors, had to cut a hole through the platform for it.
Rated a musician, first class, in the Army during World War I, Peter hopes nobody will get the idea that he’s slipping.
“I’m just taking it a little easier,” he said waving the tuba over his little finger again.