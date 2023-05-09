Eagle Archives, May 9, 1950: Phantom sitting of court held for invisible audience

No plaintiffs, no defendants, not even a judge — but the spring sitting of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts was held anyway at the Courthouse here today.
At exactly 9 this morning, local officials went solemnly through the motions in the annual mummery of staging a court sitting at which, it was well known, there could be no business. It's all required by law and has been going on for decades.
"All persons having anything to do before the honorable, the justices of the Supreme Judicial Court, draw near …," Deputy Sheriff Fred N. Cummings intoned from the crier's stand.
Only the echo came back from the empty courtroom. There wasn't a stir in the vacant benches in the rear; not that they'd have listened to a litigant if one did come forward — he couldn't have been heard anyway, because the route to a Supreme Court hearing requires long and technical preparation. Besides, no judge was on hand.
Miss Irene Sauve, assistant clerk of court, acting for Mrs. Irene A. Mason, informed the deputy that there was to be no business. And scarcely 60 seconds after he had declared the court in session, Mr. Cummings adjourned the proceedings, advising an invisible audience to "depart and give your attendance at this place upon a new summons."
Then they left. An hour afterwards, spectators straggled in, and at 10 the real business — trials of civil suits — resumed in the current session of the Superior Court. Mr. Cummings made the Supreme Court sitting official by tacking up a notice on the front door of the Courthouse, notifying whoever was interested that the legal requirements had been filled.
Court officials can't remember when anyone ever put to use the spring Supreme Court session, when only a single judge would be present. Most Berkshire cases need the attention of the full bench at the September sitting.