LEE — A rare history of Lee has been placed in safe deposit at the Lee Savings Bank and two photostatic copies of the original have been made through the generosity of local townspeople. The history, written by Dr. Dorvil M. Wilcox, was prepared from State House records.
Lee firms including Smith Paper Division, Lee Lime, Hurlbut Paper, Clark-Aiken and the James T. Owens estate donated $210 for the photostats which are now in circulation.
For 50 years Dr. Wilcox’s notebook, in his own “copperplate” handwriting, has been in the Lee Library. It is the only copy in existence. The photostatic copies are of 300 odd pages each.
Upon his return from three years’ service in the Civil War, Dr. Wilcox undertook the job of correcting errors in the works of Gale, Holland, Field, Hyde, Child, and other previous chroniclers of Lee’s history.
As chairman of the State Board of Federal Pension Examiners, Dr. Wilcox had access to all military records of Boston. He was one of Lee’s most influential citizens.
His book is felt to be of real value since a state law in 1948 requests all high schools to teach “local government and history.”
The book records town efforts towards incorporation with copies of petitions to Boston and names of signers; early tax assessments; details of town line surveys; lists of names of those who lived in Lee after incorporation; records of Lee men who served in the Revolution and copies of war payrolls and enlistment records; complete records of the first dozen or more town records; court records of Peter Wilcox at the time of Shays’ Rebellion; a reprint of the Lee family names in the first U.S. Census of 1790; the Memorial Hall dedication address of Dr. Nahum Gale; a list of Lee men in the wars of 1812 and 1861-65, although not as detailed as in the Revolution. Many pages are devoted to detail correcting the errors of the Gale history and its copiers.