Eagle Archives, May 12, 1962: Picketing Peace Walkers get courteous reception

The Peace Walkers picketed GE Ordnance yesterday but came away friends.
Partly, it was the courtesy they received from employees. But even more, it was the courtesy they received from management.
The Ordnance Department News yesterday ran an editorial that disagreed with the Peace Walkers’ views but stated, “We can’t help but admire their fervor and devotion to their principles.”
The editorial concluded, “It is unnecessary to remind Ordnance employees that freedom includes the right to dissent. These people are entitled to express their views without interference or ridicule from us. They are entitled to and we’re sure will receive the same courtesies we would accord any other visitors.”
Such an official statement, according to Peter Giftos, coordinator of the Peace Walkers, “is really exceptional, and we have a great deal of admiration that this could have happened.”
The Peace Walkers, 11 people who range from college age to 40, have been in Berkshire County since Wednesday. They stayed in a cottage on October Mountain Wednesday and Thursday nights and at Windsor Mountain School last night. Tonight there will be a public rally at Stockbridge School. Tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 there will be public rally at the Unitarian Church. On Monday they will walk to Williamstown.
They are headed for Washington, D.C., where they will meet two other groups coming from the Midwest. They started at Hanover, N.H.
They represent the Committee for Non-Violent Action, which urges that each nation make an individual start toward disarmament. They will picket GE again this afternoon. They have been joined in their picketing here by students of Windsor Mountain and Stockbridge schools.
A typical member of the group is Huw Williams, who dropped out of the University of Washington temporarily to take this walk. His father is a wheat farmer, and takes a dim view of all this, but Huw feels he is doing something important.
Oldest in the group is Joel Kent, a carpenter from Jamaica, Vt. He participated last year in a walk from Maine to New York City. He thinks a good start for the U.S. would be to stop nuclear testing.