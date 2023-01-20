Eagle Archives, Jan. 20, 1960: Pittsfield's tired businessmen easel off, paint out the yahoo in museum basement

Some 30 years ago, Sinclair Lewis gained fame, fortune and even a Nobel Prize by portraying the American businessman as an uncultured yahoo, interested only in getting into the country club and adding one buck to another.
But iconoclast though he was, Lewis was optimistic. In a later book he mentions that one of his younger characters might live to see the “Great Land of the year 2,000.”
And for the last 10 years something has been going on at the Berkshire Museum that is what Lewis was predicting.
Every Wednesday night, a group of area business and professional men has been meeting in the museum basement to paint — pictures, not the walls.
They gather under the genial direction of the head of the museum, Stuart C. Henry, who wanders around the room giving pointers and encouragement.
“I don’t tell them what to do or what style to follow,” Mr. Henry says. “I just try to give the underlying principles.”
Name of the group is the Businessmen’s Art Club and it has about 20 members. Any male can join; you don’t have to be a businessman. There are dentists, doctors, lawyers, a carpenter, a metallurgist, a grocery employee.
They rarely miss one of their weekly sessions. Dr. George J. Hashim, a dentist, says: “Sometimes when I get home I’m almost too tired to eat, but I’m down here if it’s Wednesday night. You get rid of your emotions, more or less.”
Most of the dentists seem to go in for a free style of painting. As Dr. Ira Colby puts it: “It’s a relief from working all day with such meticulous things.” Teeth are pretty meticulous, at that; especially when they’re hurting.
Star of the group is John J. Flynn, an A&P employee, the only club member who has had outside training. He studied three years with the Famous Artists correspondence school of Westport, Conn. The other night he completed a striking, semi-abstract (to this reporter’s untutored eye) study of a farm scene. Then he began a picture of a boy, which appeared to be shaping up as a strange and powerful work.
But a lot of the members are rank beginners, if you’ll pardon the expression. Alex G. Jarvie, a GE metallurgist, was working on the third painting of his career. It was a surprisingly good impression of a sky and mountain scene, which he was copying from another picture.
Pipes and cigars lend a men’s club atmosphere to the room, as do the men’s informal dress and their good-natured kidding of each other. The club is strictly stag. “We have a dinner once in awhile and the wives are invited, but they’re not allowed at any of the regular sessions,” Mr. Henry says.