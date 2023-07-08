Eagle Archives, July 8, 1948: Pittsfield's champion goose-plucker gets still another feather for his cap

An old sage of the 17th-century said “The art of taxation consists in so plucking the goose as to obtain the largest amount of feathers with the least amount of hissing.”
Pittsfieldites who know Tax Collector Lemuel G. Lloyd will say that he gets little hissing, and you have the word of Henry F. Long, state tax commissioner, that Mr. Lloyd gets “the largest amount of feathers.”
For the second time in two years Pittsfield will get a refund on the bonding premium it paid on the 60-year-old collector. That announcement goes along with the statement that outstanding taxes for 1947, as of June 30, were only $13,070 — the lowest on that date in 21 years. And in percentages, Mr. Lloyd hit 99 for last year’s taxes up to April this year.
Surety companies bond tax collectors for efficient as well as honest collection of what poor John Q. Public owes the city. If the job is done quickly and well, the collector is a good “risk” and he earns the city a refund.
Last year Mr. Lloyd got Pittsfield a $150.50 refund on his 1945 bond of $451.50, and he’s waiting for another one now which should total about $152.25 on the 1946 bond of $456.75. The only way that happens is when a collector closes out his taxes at an early date. In February of last year Mr. Lloyd closed out the 1945 taxes, and last February he closed out the 1946 taxes. As far as the records show, it is the only time in Pittsfield history such returns have been received.
Tax collections in Pittsfield show an upward climb since Mr. Lloyd took over in 1925, except for the depression years when no one had any money.
A native of Pittsfield, Mr. Lloyd is a 1902 graduate of Tucker Junior High and 1906 from Pittsfield High. When George O’Hearn was coach in 1904, Mr. Lloyd was playing football with the Berkshire County champs captained by Benny Danis. The following year the team lost to Williamstown. “It was rough then,” Mr. Lloyd recalls, “each man furnished his own equipment. All I had was a pair of pants and an old sweater, and some cleats the shoemaker put on my shoes.”
After graduation, Mr. Lloyd worked with the Berkshire Trust Company until 1917. He entered the Navy in August 1918, and got out the following January. He was city clerk for almost a year, filling out the unexpired term of William D. Steever who resigned in February 1919. Mr. Lloyd then worked with the Stevenson Insurance Company off and on until becoming tax collector in 1925.