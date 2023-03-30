Eagle Archives, March 30, 1937: Flashing sap buckets symbolize city farm efficiency

Sap buckets swung and creaked from a dozen shade trees on the front lawn of the City Infirmary grounds on West Street, on a bright, windy March afternoon.
It was a common New England rural scene, to be sure, but in this instance the flashing galvanized pails were a symbol. They stood, it developed upon investigation, for the exceptional efficiency with which the city institution is administered — efficiency that recently drew special commendation for Warden William T. Griffin and the Pittsfield Welfare Department, from Francis Bardwell, superintendent of the Massachusetts Department of Public Welfare.
Wrote Mr. Bardwell of the Pittsfield farm:
“I feel it is standing pretty close to the first in the State, everything considered, including care received by the inmates; the economic condition, because so much is raised at the institution, and the surprisingly small cost per capita.”
Tribute such as this from Beacon Hill is not distributed haphazardly, it is well known, so a reporter drove out to the farm to see how it came about.
Consideration for the inmates, paradoxically, works for greater economy, rather than added expense, revealed Mr. Griffin. This, he intimated, may be considered the secret of his success. “They understand we won’t sell a thing from the farm they can use.” This gives them an interest in farm operations that bears inestimable returns in production and general economy.
Here is where the sap buckets come in. They stand for palatable maple syrup — a treat. Who wouldn’t plan and labor for extras? Served two gallons at a time, the syrup lends pleasing variety to suppers in the big infirmary dining halls. Comparable to the maple syrup are mushrooms, produced in a small, otherwise unused cellar bin, berries in the gardens. Where specials are possible, through extra work at little or no cost, they are not discouraged.
Special considerations, such as these, plus cheerful sympathetic treatment in general, cause infirmary inmates to respond at work with a willingness that is surprising. Not only to earn special advantages, but in all the routine work of the institution, the able-bodied majority of the 87 persons cared for pitch in and fulfill their responsibilities, Mr. Griffin said. The general morale is all that could be desired.