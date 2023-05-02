Eagle Archives, May 2, 1972: Quonset hut at Pittsfield High School opens as student lounge, 'The Tin Can'

The sign reads: “Welcome to the Tin Can.”
To enter, one walked from the basement level of Pittsfield High School through a narrow corridor that had been graced with a tattered red carpet.
Inside, about 25 students lounged around old cable spools that had been painted and converted into tables. Down at the far end of the 40-yard-long Quonset hut, a few others were playing Ping-Pong.
A student strung a ribbon across the entrance, said a few words and then the ribbon was clipped ceremoniously by School Committeeman Robert H. Melle.
The new PHS student lounge, the Tin Can, had been officially opened.
Melle, now a District Court probation officer, held his first city teaching job in that very Quonset hut in 1969. That was the last year the hut was used as a wing to PHS, for which purpose it had been built around 1945.
“It’s a lot better looking,” said Melle at this morning’s ceremonies.
The idea of converting the unused Quonset hut into a lounge started last year with students Martha Diamond and William Levering.
From then on it was a cooperative effort by students, faculty, administrators, the School Committee, and some city officials.
“I’ve had no complaints,” Principal Lawrence J. Murphy told the gathering this morning. “I hope the juniors and sophomores carry on that record.”
Murphy referred to the refurbishing of the Quonset hut, which was done by students in their spare time. The place has been painted, red curtains hung in the small, square windows, furniture gleaned from attics and Goodwill stores and placed around the room’s perimeter, and new lights installed.
The School Committee authorized the appropriation of enough money to buy heaters for the lounge. Two soda machines have been installed.
The Quonset hut was originally built as a place to teach welding. This was discontinued when the vocational department moved to Taconic High School.
Now, students can use the refurbished structure as a lounge during free periods and study hall. Students will serve as monitors and, to complete the break with tradition, the lounge will be off-bounds to teachers.