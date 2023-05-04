Eagle Archives, May 4, 1968: Potential historic houses in short supply in city

Pittsfield is a city that, in the words of one member of the Historical Commission, has "damned few old houses left."
Of the damned few, even fewer boast any historic interest.
Probably the best known of these is the Holmes Road Colonial where Herman Melville wrote "Moby Dick." It was designated a national historic shrine in 1962. Privately owned, it is not open to inspection by the public.
A lesser known and historically less important house is one that was owned by George Nixon Briggs, the only Pittsfield man elected governor of Massachusetts.
Gov. Briggs died there in 1861 when a double-barreled shotgun discharged accidentally, according to the reports issued.
The governor's house is the cream-colored brick structure located on West Street at the corner of Euclid Avenue across from St. Mark's Church.
It has changed hands frequently since going out of the Briggs family in 1905 and is now owned by Raymond Stockley of Longmeadow. It is occupied by his mother and sister and has been in the Stockley family since about 1951.
Stockley may be one of the few people in Pittsfield who has any feeling for its historical value. He said he plans to maintain it as his mother's residence. If he ever comes to sell it, he said he will try to find a buyer who will undertake its restoration.
When it does come up for sale, Stockley may find it's easier to find people who talk about restoration than to find an organization or individual interested enough or affluent enough to undertake the project.
It could be put to a number of uses. Private housing, public housing, professional offices come to mind as possibilities.
There appears little chance that the Berkshire County Historical Society would eventually acquire it as a museum open to the public. The society has expressed little interest in the building. The chances of public acquisition, based on the national experience, are nil. Few buildings are preserved by the public sector.