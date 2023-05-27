Eagle Archives, May 27, 1960: Petite Pittsfield pilot flies for relaxation

When a U.S. Air Force base surrenders to the pilot of a Tri-Pacer, that's news.
Aviatrix Marion Trova, at the controls of a rented Piper Cub, was on a trial flight one day recently near Agawam. She was scheduled to land at a small airport — Bowles-Agawam — which is part of an old amusement park, with race track and stadium. She circled the area. No race track. No stadium. No airport. Circling wider and wider, she realized after 20 minutes that she'd have to "set down" soon. The nearest available runway turned out to be part of Bradford Air Force Base.
With jets whooshing and roaring around her, she radioed the base control tower for instructions. They radioed back her traffic pattern for landing. When it was her turn to land, she set the tiny Tri-Pacer down, among the massive Air Force planes. A squadron of curious Air Force men watched as the cockpit opened, curious about the pilot of this stray civilian plane. When shapely, red-haired Marion Trova vaulted out, they surrendered — unconditionally. In fact, they tried to recruit her into the Air Force.
But Marion Trova is a part-time pilot, with two other full-time jobs. She is the wife of Pittsfield contractor Louis Trova and the mother of two children: Judy, 18, a freshman at Wheelock College, and Jerry, 15, a student at South Junior High. She is also bookkeeper for her husband's contracting company.
Mrs. Trova received her private pilot's license this month, after passing a series of rigorous tests set up by the Federal Aviation Agency. At Westfield Air Force base she took a three-hour written examination which covered navigation, meteorology, engines, traffic control, and civil air regulations. She had to be able to recognize and use an air speed indicator, magnetic compass, altimeter, vertical speed indicator, turn and bank indicator, and gyro-horizon indicator, as well as determine plane speeds in relation to wind drifts, and chart her own course. For this kind of chart work, a working knowledge of algebra — and even solid geometry, in some cases, is essential. Mrs. Trova shrugs off her facility with intricate-looking equations and flight charts, acts as though it's all simple as whipping up a pan of brownies.
But before even going up on her solo test flight, she had to check all the things which women historically know nothing about — spark plugs, oil gauges, engine rpms, carburetors, etc. On that first solo flight, Mrs. Trova says she felt "petrified." "It wasn't a shaking kind of nervousness," she says, "it was the kind that makes your mouth dry, makes it difficult to swallow. But I got over that in a few minutes — because when you're flying, you don't really have time to think about anything but flying. You're using the instruments every minute you're up there." In fact, this is one of the lures of flying, as far as Mrs. Trova is concerned. She feels it's completely relaxing because it's totally absorbing; you leave all your problems down on the ground.