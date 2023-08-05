Eagle Archives, Aug. 5, 1964: 15,000 applaud children, Mardi Gras parade floats

Fifteen thousand present and former citizens of childhood lined the North and Wahconah street parade route last night to witness Pittsfield's Little World's Fair, principal theme for the 19th annual Mardi Gras parade, sponsored by the Department of Parks and Recreation.
Children from each of the city's 21 playgrounds constructed a float representing the interior or exterior of the spectacular pavilions seen at the New York World's Fair.
The gala event was led by this year's playground monarchs from Osceola playground, Susan Sykes and Bryan Gordon. The young monarchs rode in an open convertible as did the 20 other royal couples.
Highlight of the colorful parade was the display of an enlarged telegram received by the Park Department from Robert Moses, president of the New York World's Fair. Mr. Moses wished the citizens of Pittsfield "a most successful and exciting Mardi Gras parade."
Prizes were awarded in seven categories with Highland taking first place position in the most descriptive category. Wahconah with its World of Religions was second. Third place position went to Lebanon for the Unisphere float.
The most beautiful float in the parade was constructed by the youngsters at Springside. The float consisted of a replica of the Long Island Railroad and a windmill made out of 10,000 flowers. Second place went to Wilson with its Travelers Insurance pavilion. Root was third with its Florida pavilion.
The prize for the most imaginative went to Crane playground for its float on Thailand. The float from Pitt took second place honors with "It's a Small World." The Japanese tea house and garden constructed by Common came in third.
Lakewood playground with its Sinclair Oil exhibit captured first place honors in the most spectacular category. The exhibit showed a gray dinosaur which was approximately 30 feet long and 14 feet high. Several children were on the float dressed as primitive men and women. The House of Good Taste, constructed by the youngsters from the Osceola play area, came in second, while Pontoosuc's Tower of Light placed third.
Allen Height's portrayal of the Court of Versailles was judged the most artistic float in the annual event. Clapp's Golden Rondell captured second place. The Swiss sky ride, the float representative from Williams playground placed third.
The Stop Sign in the Sky was thought to be the most humorous float in the parade. Made by Dewey playground, it showed two space ships stopping in midair to obey a stop signal. Abby Lodge's seven-foot-diameter cheese representing the state of Wisconsin's pavilion was second. Deming with its tribute to UNICEF was third.
Allendale's concept of the Tower of the Four Winds won top honors in the most unusual category. The Kodak pavilion of West Memorial came in second place while Coolidge's Monorail was third.