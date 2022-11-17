Eagle Archives, Nov. 17, 1976: Post office seeks to show pupils the joys of stamp collecting

Hibbard School 6th graders poured through the Pittsfield Post Office yesterday afternoon, swarming around mail conveyors and canceling machines, ogling the towering inverted funnel of the parcel-post sorter, and playing tricks on the electric-eye doors to the loading platform.
The two classes and their teachers, Carolyn Sitzman and Andrew A. Cowlin, were the last of four shepherded through that day, and the last but one of more than 20 4th, 5th and 6th grade groups who had visited during the past two weeks. It was the local post office's contribution to the nationwide Postal Service celebration of National Hobby Month (October) and National Stamp Collecting Week (Nov. 14-20).
The hobby the Postal Service hopes the children will adopt is stamp collecting. Before the double doors opened to begin the tour of the block-long processing floor, the classes sat through two films punctuated by trips to a table where postal clerk Sandy Tynan displayed stamp collecting kits and commemorative stamps, all available at the post office.
"We don't try to sell them to the kids now," Richard E. Russell, director of customer services and the official in charge of the tour program, explained. "But we hope some will come back later. We don't want the kids to get the idea that buying a kit is a condition of touring the building."
Mail-sorting machinery normally wouldn't be going full tilt before 5 p.m., Russell said, "but we do some things we ordinarily wouldn't at this time of day just to show them a little bit of how it works."
Clerks at the canceling machines, working pressed by a knot of small watchers, admitted to being a little nervous with so many eyes on them. One worried that the children might try to handle the machinery and injure themselves.
But the kids were aware of the potential danger. Jeff Monteleone joked, "I'd like to stick my little sister in it."
They asked each other, "Do you think we could have a ride?" as they passed lines of mail carts, and "Hey, can we go for a coffee break?" as they passed the vending machine lounge area.
"This place is great," Robert Ostellino said. "I'd like to live here. I'd go on that big chute," indicating the parcel sorter with its circle of slides.
But the boys (because of the size of the group, the teachers separated them into two sections by sex) also had serious questions.
They wanted to know about unstamped business mail (businesses have charge accounts); why mail-truck drivers sit on the right side; why all the trucks have numbers (the local ones have numbers corresponding to the routes) and which sorting bin belonged to Hibbard School.