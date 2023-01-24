Eagle Archives, Jan. 24, 1942: Pittsfield's blacksmiths are a skeptical lot

Pittsfield’s blacksmiths — there are approximately three of them — are from Missouri.
After all, back in the old days when the muscled anvil whanger was a busy man in town, the small talk around the forge used to include that old wheeze, “Do you think the automobile will ever replace the horse?” And the anvil chorus bellowed “No!” And soon the streets were full of automobiles and gas fumes and Dobbin was put to pasture, looking slightly hurt.
Yes, the blacksmiths of 1942 are a skeptical tribe. Even the farmers who still use horses let them go unshod half the time. When they don’t, they expect the smith to lug his smithy out to them. So Mahomet trudges off to the mountain. These are all very good reasons why the blacksmiths aren’t tossing their hats in the air about the rubber shortage and that loose talk about the renaissance of the horse. They’re going to wait until they hear a good old unmistakable clop clop outside the shop before they believe anything is going to come of all this.
Probably Pittsfield’s most active blacksmith is a small, sturdy, rugged-faced Russian by the name of Sam Schechter, who has been banging an anvil in Pittsfield since 1921. He has had his shop at 131 Linden Street since 1924. Where most other blacksmiths have had to lower themselves to fiddling about with automobile bodies, Mr. Schechter has kept the forge fire burning. It was only a year and a half ago that the Pittsfield Milk Exchange, much of whose work Mr. Schechter has done through the years, got rid of their last horses. Since then, the company has kept him busy constructing truck bodies.
With milk dealers excluded from the elite list of eligibles for tires and therefore the most probable candidates for horse-drawn delivery, Mr. Schechter would seem to stand the best chance of becoming the city’s leading example of the Artisan Revived. But he’s not banking on it.
“I’m ready for ‘em,” he says, waving a pair of iron tongs, “but seeing is believing.”
The only other two blacksmiths listed are Louis Albert Jr., who sits by a cold stove in his shop at 107 Wahconah St., and confesses, with a smile, that about three horses have been shoed in the shop in the last three years, and Raymond H. Eldridge, who combines some smithy work with other activities at 33 McKay St.
None of them think it’s an even money bet that the horse is coming back.