Eagle Archives, Oct. 22, 1959: Introducing Mrs. Pavelka, head of song writers guild

Cole Porter lives in Williamstown. Aaron Copeland conducts his own music at Tanglewood. But right here in Pittsfield we have a home-grown song writer who’s opened her own branch office of Tin Pan Alley.
She’s Mrs. Gertrude Moon Pavelka, who writes love songs, mother songs, father songs, rock ‘n’ roll, state songs, war songs, all kinds of songs.
She’s acting president of the Pittsfield Song Writers Guild, which has “roughly eight members.” They get together each week at Mrs. Pavelka’s house at 100 Essex St. and encourage each other. None have had any of their songs published, except Mrs. Pavelka.
She had a war song published at the end of World War II. Unfortunately, the war ended just then. “It was put on the shelf until another war breaks out,” Mrs. Pavelka says.
Mrs. Pavelka has recently entered a song in a sweepstakes the state is running to select a state song. It starts out:
I woke up one morning
At the age of three.
Life brought on a special meaning,
It was reality.
Now I have been so happy,
Since the day of my birth,
Living here in Massachusetts
Getting all that life is worth.
“I write nice songs,” Mrs. Pavelka says, never rock ‘n’ roll.” But as the interview progressed, she admitted she has been falling in line with the times and has whomped up a couple of rock ‘n’ rollers. One is “TV Bug,” which goes like this:
We’ve got the TV bug, my baby and me,
Cause all we ever care to do is watch TV.
We’ve got the TV bug from mornin’ till night,
We do all our love-makin’ by the television light.
Went to see the doctor, told him how we feel.
He said there’s no use talking, it’s the TV bug for real.
He says he has no cure for the TV bug,
Except between the programs perhaps a kiss or hug.
“Writing music has always been my life,” Mrs. Pavelka says. Of her four grown children, all are musical except a daughter who leans toward painting. Mrs. Pavelka studied theory at the Pittsfield Community Music School, and took piano instruction for a time. “But most of all it’s natural talent,” she says.
She used to write just the lyrics, but since the war she’s taken to composing the tunes too.
She says she writes her rock ‘n’ roll numbers while doing the washing — “with the agitator beat.”