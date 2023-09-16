Eagle Archives, Sept. 16, 1925: Sun Printing Co. 125 years old today

The Sun Printing Co. at 28 Renne Ave. today observes its 125th anniversary as a business concern in this community. Founded September 16, 1800, it is the oldest business house in the city today, being 28 years older than any other according to all available records. No especial observance of the event is planned. Open house was held all day and many visitors inspected the plant. Starting its existence as a one man concern, the business has grown to a healthy size with over 30 employees carrying on the work so ably started. The business started first as a weekly newspaper and has since become one of the largest job printing houses in Western Massachusetts. The newspaper was discontinued in 1906.
The Sun Printing Co. had its beginning on Sept. 16, 1800, when Phinehas Allen, then a young man of 24, opened "a few rods west of the meeting house" a job printing shop and newspaper.
This spot now is the southwest corner of the Park Realty tract office on East Street. Here the young editor essayed to provide his reading public, which consisted of 2,250 inhabitants, with the news of the day and with such printed notices as their meager needs might require. The number of houses in town at that time was 269, "exclusive of the log huts."
The "Pittsfield Sun" was printed on the course ribbed rag stock paper then in vogue and measured 12 by 19 inches. The first issue contained five advertisements, inserted probably by sympathizing friends of the editor who wished to help forward the new enterprise. By far the largest portion of the "news" was "Foreign Intelligence" and related to the movements of Napoleon. Less than three columns sufficed for all the domestic news.
Phinehas Allen Sr. was gifted with a trenchant pen and his sturdy editorials on political matters and points of interest to the community are models of that day. He often gave gems of a philosophical nature, one of which was "Time is to be met, but never followed; because never to be overtaken." Another bit of verse which graced the first issue was "Here all may scribble with unbounded sway, if they will do it in a decent way."