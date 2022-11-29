Eagle Archives, Nov. 29, 1933: Pittsfield's roll of honor missing

The man with a pocket big enough to stow away and carry to some unknown mountain cave or other hideaway, a billboard 40 feet long and 10 feet high, could be none other than Jack’s giant. Now Jack, and likewise his giant, are long dead. But the fact remains that within the last decade and a half someone has hidden or otherwise disposed of the wartime Pittsfield honor roll.
This glorified billboard was a very good looking structure when maintained on the American House bridge. It was dedicated to the public’s information concerning those who had gone away in the service of their country, and is said to have been a quite accurate record. It is now the object of an intensive search by certain members of Pittsfield Post, American Legion, who are interested in preserving memorabilia of Pittsfield’s participation in the world struggle.
These men, aided by the scantiest of information, which turned out to be misinformation, have poked in the farthest and darkest recesses, successively, of the First Methodist Episcopal Church basement, the Miller Buildings, The Eagle, the Central Fire Station and a number of other buildings. But the results have been nil. No one yet approached — and many citizens who would be likely to have some inkling about the situation have been canvassed — has been able to shed any light on the honor roll’s whereabouts. Legion men argue that no one would chop such a monument for kindling wood. It must be intact, somewhere, unless its demolition has resulted from accident. Therefore, they have issued a general appeal to the public for any information available. Anyone having suggestions should communicate with Commander August Kiligas or Past Commander Fred N. Cummings.
It is the Legion’s plan to ask the Berkshire Museum for a place to display the honor roll, which would be retouched by professional artists among the organization’s membership. They have not yet discussed the plan with the Museum, being so seriously occupied with securing the honor roll before going further. But it is taken for granted that the institution will be interested in preserving this valuable relic.
The honor roll was built and maintained by the Soldiers and Sailors Committee appointed by Mayor William C. Moulton. This committee, one of many in those wartime days, performed many kindly and practical services for departing servicemen and later while they were in camp or upon their return. The group took pride also in keeping the honor roll accurate and attractive.