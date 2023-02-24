Eagle Archives, Feb. 24, 1955: Meet Mrs. Thomas J. Davis, city's top birthday greeter

Do you find it quite a job sending birthday cards to your family and friends?
Then consider Mrs. Thomas J. Davis of 46 Howard St., who has charge of sending cards and birthday cakes to some 330 shut-in members of the Bobby Kidney Sunshine Club.
A shut-in herself, Mrs. Davis maintains an up-to-date list of the birthdays. With the assistance of her sister, Mrs. Frank Hall, who scours the city for suitable birthday cards, Mrs. Davis writes and addresses a card for each shut-in's birthday. The postman on Howard Street has lent a helping hand to Mrs. Davis by stopping in every day to pick up the cards.
The club also prints a list of members' birthdays in its Quarterly Visitor and reads off the following week's birthdays on its weekly radio program so that others may send cards to the shut-ins.
Another project which Mrs. Davis carries on is arranging for the birthday cakes. This is done with the cooperation of Donald M. Packard and Mrs. Chandler M. Vincent of the Edadon Bakery at 144 South St., who prepare and deliver the cakes at a special rate.
About the 29th of each month, Mrs. Davis sends a list of the next month's birthdays to the bakery. Edadon then prepares these nine-inch, two-layer white cakes decorated with flowers and "Happy Birthday" for the older shut-ins and with appropriate decorations and the age for young shut-ins. Mr. Packard delivers the cake the morning of the shut-in's birthday or the day before if the birthday falls on a Sunday or holiday. At times when a shut-in has moved and cannot be located, Mrs. Davis and Mr. Packard check with neighbors and relatives until they find the address, so that no shut-in is forgotten on his birthday.
For many of the older shut-ins who have not received a birthday cake since childhood, this is a special treat. Those who have received the cakes now look forward to this birthday event when they can invite their family, neighbors, and friends in to enjoy their birthday.
For some six years the club has been sending birthday cakes and cards to its members. In the year 1949, the second year of the club, 30 cakes and cards were sent. The number of cakes and cards sent out has nearly doubled since 1952 when an average of 14 a month were sent out. At present, an average of 30 cakes and cards a month are sent to shut-ins.