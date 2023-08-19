Eagle Archives, Aug. 19, 1924: Pres. Coolidge gives proof he knows kinds of wood

Congressman A. T. Treadway of Stockbridge was featured in the pictorial sections of papers today in connection with his visit to Plymouth, Vt., where yesterday he was a guest of President Calvin Coolidge.
Congressman Treadway, an old personal and political friend of the president's, was an early morning caller at the Coolidge home. Atop of his automobile were two wooden rakes tied together.
He and Mrs. Treadway motored from their home to present to the president and his father two specimens of the product of a factory in Tyringham, conducted for four generations by members of the same family. One was a hay rake and the other a lawn rake.
The presentation took place on the lawn in front of the Coolidge home, in the presence of a gallery of reporters.
Congressman Treadway said in presenting the rakes, that his constituent, Marshall W. Stedman of Tyringham, an admirer of the president, recognizing the interest Mr. Coolidge and his father had always taken in agriculture, hoped that they would accept the rakes with his compliments and as evidence that the Tyringham industry was still prosperous.
"They are hand-made," said Congressman Treadway, "and manufactured from native hickory." As he handed the president the rakes, Mr. Coolidge untied the two pieces of strong twine holding them together and examined them minutely.
A smile crept over his set features. "This part is ash," said the president, feeling the crosspieces that holds the teeth. "Oh, yes, that is ash," said the congressman, accepting the president's correction and knowledge of woods.
"So is the handle," remarked the president, still looking over the rake and passing his hand up and down the handle.
"So it is," said Treadway, a little taken aback.
"These are hickory," said the president, pointing to the three slim circular crosspieces that strengthen the rake and are fitted into the tooth bar. "The teeth are hickory, too," added the president.
"Oh, yes," agreed Mr. Treadway, and joined in the laughter.
"I am very glad to accept these two very fine specimens of Mr. Stedman's handiwork," said the president, "and I appreciate his generosity and thoughtfulness. They remind me of days gone by. I am pleased to know that Mr. Stedman is still following in the footsteps of his ancestors, turning out such useful implements."