Eagle Archives, Sept. 9, 1971: Other people's honesty pays for produce stand operators

Unattended roadside food and flower stands — the kind that rely on people's honesty — are increasingly commonplace in rural areas, and the Berkshires are no exception.
There are several reasons for the upswing in so-called "honor stands." Farmers cannot afford to hire attendants, and farm children seem to prefer other paying endeavors. Also, more and more farmers are selling out to city people, who tend to grow crops as a hobby rather than a livelihood.
Finally, according to some of the owners of the stands, most people are basically honest; attendants are not necessary.
"I guess they're pretty honest," says William Klein, 79, of Albany Road, West Stockbridge. "I'd say 99 percent of the people are honest … We lost maybe $10 a season."
Klein's stand, a fixture in West Stockbridge for 50 years, features Japanese lantern flowers and such foodstuffs as blueberries, squash, tomatoes and peppers, all grown on his one-acre home site.
"I used to peddle fruit and produce for a living," he recounts, "but I'm a blacksmith by trade, so I went to work in the metallurgy department at GE. I retired about 15 years ago, so I've got time to do gardening. I guess a few people depend on me.
Another popular honor stand is at the 200-acre Kaminski farm on South Mountain Road, Pittsfield. On sale are bunches of flowers, cucumbers, corn, squash, tomatoes, carrots and eggs, among other things. Operated by half-brothers Nache Kaminski and John Matoswski, the stand grosses about $500 per season, according to Matoswski, 62, a part-time farmer and full-time General Electric employee. Kaminski, 56, does most of the farming, but deaths in the family have left the brothers with no one to watch the stand. So, beginning three years ago, they started using the honor system.
"I'd say we have about a 10 percent loss," Matoswski estimates.
However, the Kaminski farm stand suffers no money thefts. Money is dropped into a massive, red metal box measuring 15 by 15 by 40 inches and is protected by a sturdy padlock. Overhead, a sign reads: "Self service — be honest. No provision for change."
"We don't have too much trouble," explains Matoswski. "Someone might pay for 12 ears of corn, but take 13 or 14. Some of them take stuff but pay for it later. We generally leave the money box out until after Thanksgiving, even though there's nothing to sell, and we'll find a couple of dollars from people who couldn't afford to pay when they took the stuff."