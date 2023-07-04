Eagle Archives, July 4, 1993: Parade on water

CANAAN, N.Y. — George Washington, the "Queechy Lake Monster," a pint-size princess and some smartly dressed bumblebees were among those who made guest appearances here yesterday in the 18th annual Queechy Lake Boat Parade.
Seventeen decorated boats with widely imaginative themes took an hour-long tour around the edges of the lake, beginning at the Berkshire Farm Boys Beach and ending up at the Queechy Lake Motel, where numerous lakeside spectators gathered and cheered and prizes were awarded in different categories.
According to Jeff Knight, vice president of the Queechy Lake Club, which has sponsored the boat parade since its bicentennial celebration birth in 1976, the boat parade, or regatta, is a popular event that is looked forward to during the year.
"Many lakes in Columbia County have had boat regattas in the past," Knight said, "but this has to be the most durable — it seems to get stronger every year."
"It's totally for fun," Knight said. "Whoever shows up can enter. There are no rules."
Still, he admits that almost all the participants are local or summer residents. "It's just like that," he said. "Generally people don't bring their boats to other lakes and dress them up."
Accordingly, the competition is spurred on by small rivalries and efforts to outdo what has been done before.
"Most have competed in this since the beginning," Knight said. "Some people put up the plaques on their boats like trophies."
"Everyone just has a great time here," he said. "And in spite of the competition, everyone is encouraging and supportive — in fact, everyone who enters is a winner."
He explained that there are nine individual category winners, such as best overall, most original, and most outrageous. Category winners receive plaques, which are sponsored by members of the club or the community, often in memory of beloved community members. All entries not receiving a plaque are awarded honorable-mention prizes and take home a "luxury rosette" as a souvenir.