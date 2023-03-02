<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
From the March 2, 1966, Eagle

Eagle Archives, March 2, 1966: Out-west radio orders confuse city's DPW

On a cloudy day you can hear forever. 

Or at least that's the way it seems if you drive a radio-equipped Pittsfield Public Works vehicle.

Public Works Commissioner John F. Daniels last night said that because of radio "bounce" on overcast days, his radios frequently pick up public works calls from Mexico City and California.

Occasionally, he told a City Council budget subcommittee, he has answered calls for "car one" — his designation — to find the San Francisco department's dispatcher on the other end. Sometimes he has been able to converse with that department briefly.

Once he got an urgent call for a barrel of castor oil. It came from a Denver veterinarian.

"Sometimes we get so many messages coming over, we can't use our radios," Daniels said.

Daniels this year asked Mayor Remo Del Gallo for $16,000 for a transistorized radio system which he said would eliminate the West Coast calls. The commissioner said the new setup would also give his communications system the ability it now lacks to reach some remote parts of the city.

The mayor cut the request from the $15.2 million budget he submitted to the Council.

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

