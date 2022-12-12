Eagle Archives, Dec. 12, 1958: Railway mail clerks battle to hold jobs others might find too rough, tough to take

When you’ve worked at a job all your life, it’s tough to see it eliminated. There’s no more pointed way of being told you’re a has-been.
That’s the position railway mail clerks, and specifically the ones on the Pittsfield-New York run of the New York, New Haven & Hartford, are in.
The Post Office Department is thinking of eliminating one or both of the two railway post office cars that run daily, in opposite directions, between Pittsfield and New York City. The PO originally announced RPO service would be taken off as of Oct. 26, but it caused such an uproar from the clerks, the railroad unions and civic organizations that the department drew in its horns. Now it’s planning a survey after the first of the year and what happens then is anybody’s guess.
Why railway postal clerks should want to continue to be railway postal clerks is rather hard for the outside observer to fathom. To the tenderfoot, it’s a rugged life.
Every morning, at the awful hour of 5, two men report to a rolling post office in a baggage car, standing on a siding at the Pittsfield railroad station.
Last week they were Robert R. Brow of 175 West Housatonic St. and his assistant, Clarence J. Whittemore, a young fellow from Putnam. This week they are Winthrop E. Shepardson of Dalton and William Medlyn of Canaan, Conn. The teams alternate weeks — a straight diet would be more than human flesh can stand.
The two clerks jam themselves into a space about 15 feet by 9 feet, along with a rack of some 192 pigeonholes, some 50 mail sacks hung in racks and others piled on the floor. There isn’t much room, and with the rocky NYNH&H railbed, the uninitiated can easily go head over teacup.
But the mail clerks have a camaraderie and devotion to the job you don’t see too often. And they have to have, with the hours they put in and the conditions that prevail.
From this end, they start at 5, sorting the mail. At 7 the train starts on its bouncy, jerky way to the big city. Some 17 regular stops, plus flag stops. Sorting mail all the way, they get to New York about 11:45, then have a layover till about 5:30 p.m., when they start back. If they’re lucky, they get back here about 10:30, and so to bed. But up again to start the next morning at 5.
This goes on for six days at a stretch. Then they get a week off, which they can spend sleeping and the other crew takes over.