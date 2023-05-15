Eagle Archives, May 15, 1958: Redfield teachers oppose pupils lunching at school

Redfield School teachers left no doubt in School Committeemen’s minds last night how they stand on shortening the children’s lunch hour and allowing them to eat their lunch at the school.
They’re against it.
They subjected the idea to a two-pronged attack at the committee’s meeting in the High School, one prong a petition delivered to Supt. of Schools Edward J. Russell, the other a collection of miscellaneous objections which they gave Committeeman Edward S. Harubin. At the last committee meeting, Mr. Harubin had questioned the proposal as making “baby-sitters” out of the School Department.
Dr. Russell reported the results of a School Department poll of 201 families in the Redfield district on the question of shortening the present one-and-a-half-hour lunch period to one hour and letting the children bring their lunch to the school, which has no cafeteria. Only 53 families were in favor of retaining the present period; 122 families favored shortening the period to one hour, some being in favor of the children coming home for lunch, others preferring them to eat at school.
The Redfield teachers had apparently been conducting their own poll among the children.
Among answers they listed in the material they gave Mr. Harubin were:
“Mother is vacuuming and doesn’t want to stop to get lunch.”
“Mother is not home. She is taking courses at North Adams State Teachers College.”
“Mother likes to visit her mother. She also likes to go shopping.”
“Mother would be glad to be rid of me at noon.”
“Mother sleeping at noon. Child makes too much noise when he comes home.”
“Baby sister is sleeping. Children coming home at noon make too much noise.”
“Child fights with brother at noon.”
The petition given Dr. Russell reads as follows:
We the undersigned wish to protest the possibility of allowing children to eat their luncheons in Redfield School for the following reasons:
It would mean unsanitary rooms during the afternoon session since children would have to eat at their desks.
Children do not work as well after a noon spent at school.
Many days children would be indoors all day because of inclement weather or unfit playground.
In view of the fact that all children have been going home at noon for the past several years, and returning in ample time for the afternoon session, it seems unfortunate that an unnecessary supervisory duty be added to the teachers’ work load.
The petition was signed by Miss Helen I. Coakley, Miss Marion C. Blowe, Miss Kathryn E. Nesbit, Miss Clarissa L. Maloney, Miss Marion Walsh, Mrs. Laura A. Page, Mrs. Nora F. McMahon, and Miss Anna E. Berte.