Eagle Archives, Oct. 29, 1964: Restoration of musket triggers memory of bygone Pittsfield arms industry

An 1822 Pomeroy musket, one of the very few mementos of Pittsfield's participation in the arms business, has been restored to shooting condition by a local gunsmith.
The gun, whose model dates from 1816, was one of 2,000 turned out by Lemuel Pomeroy in a shop at the junction of East Street and Pomeroy Avenue for the U.S. government. The old weapon was in poor shape when it came into the possession of Robert Flynn of 80 Duchess Ave., carpenter foreman for Crane & Co. Flynn removed the rust from the long barrel of the .69 caliber weapon and repaired its splintered stock.
Flynn devotes all his spare time to his avocation, which involves not only restoring old weapons but collecting data on them. According to him, the musket was originally a flintlock but was converted into a percussion-cap weapon in 1837, under an all-embracing government order to modernize its weapons. Had it not been converted, it would now be worth $200, according to the gunsmith, who puts its actual present worth at $100.
Lemuel Pomeroy came to Pittsfield in 1799 and set up a blacksmith shop. In 1823 he put up a brick factory and the next year installed a trip-hammer, using water power for its operation. Construction of the plant was apparently due to the fact that Pomeroy was named in 1822 as one of six government contractors.
Although all six went into production in the early 1820's on the 1816 model, a flintlock, the weapons were outdated as soon as they were made, for in 1816 Joshua Shaw of Philadelphia developed a copper cap representing the successful application of the percussion ignition system. Although all usable government arms were converted in 1837, the cap was not officially adopted by the government until 1841.
The entire business of small arms production dates back to 1808 when an Act of Congress recognized six private contractors, Pomeroy among them, and termed their plants "private armories." They were responsible for the construction of $200,000 worth of arms a year until 1846, when such production was concentrated at the arsenal at Springfield. That about dates the end of arms production in Pittsfield. Pomeroy went on to become a prominent woolen manufacturer.