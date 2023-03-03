Eagle Archives, March 3, 1970: Revolutionary heroes lie near Vermont racetrack

POWNAL, Vt. — Eight years ago, in March of 1962, the building of Green Mountain Park racetrack was begun in the southernmost corner of the State of Vermont. The track’s financers acquired more than 150 acres of the fertile Pownal Valley on which to erect their multimillion dollar edifice. They also inherited a particle of history.
Between the tracks of the Boston & Maine Railroad and the first shed row of the Green Mountain stable area lies a triangular area some 80 x 100 feet that contains Pownal’s oldest cemetery, unused since 1870.
Vermont state law decrees that only public necessity can uproot a cemetery from its place of origin. Apparently the plush and modern racing facility was not deemed a disturber of the peaceful rest of the Revolutionary War heroes and the town’s founding fathers who lay beneath the sod. Their stilled heartbeats were just feet from the hoofbeats that daily pass the tiny plot of hallowed ground.
The gravemarkers date back to the late 1700s. Most of the names are preceded by the simple description, “Here Lies a Patriot.” One fellow is described as “Honest and Industrious in Life. A Friend to the Poor. A Patriot of ‘78.” His deeds live on, but his name, alas, has been washed away by the winds of time.
The gravestone of the Hon. Josiah Wright, a Bennington County court judge, marks him as “A Learned and Just Man and a Credit to the State and County” and one high living fellow was buried beneath an epitaph which chides, “Reader, Be Not to Sin a Slave … It Hastens Mortals to the Grave.”
The old cemetery has 110 gravestones. Few are still legible. But each spring when the grass grows tall, the track management dispatches mowers to the scene, and the town supplies flags on Memorial Day to honor those who fell in defense of their country.
The horse race starts, and the bettors rush to the windows. Progress has come, and democracy has endured. But in an 80-by-100-foot triangular plot of land between the tracks of the Boston & Maine and the first Green Mountain shed row, time stopped 100 years ago.