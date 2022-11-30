Eagle Archives, Nov. 30, 1949: Richmond parents of preschool children find nursery school answers their needs

RICHMOND — The old town hall that saw Richmond through the 19th century was superseded by a newer and bigger structure more than 25 years ago — but it is still giving valuable service to the community. Since April of this year it has housed the only nursery school in this part of the county.
The school is operated by Mrs. Richard Malumphy, a long-time resident who has raised two children of her own. She and her husband have lived in the old town hall since 1940, some 15 years after it was moved from its original site and made into a private home.
Although Mrs. Malumphy's nursery school won't celebrate its first birthday for another five months, it has already proved a boon for parents faced with the problem of finding playmates for preschool children whose neighbors are few and far between.
When Mrs. Malumphy started operations she intended to confine herself to offering day care for children of working mothers, but she soon found an even greater demand for a nursery school in which youngsters could learn to work and play with others of their own age. So she ended up by offering both services; a nursery school in the morning, plus facilities for all-day care if parents request it.
Coping with the whims and problems of preschoolers is nothing new for Mrs. Malumphy, who says she has "always had a dooryard full of children." Except for everyday common sense, she doesn't follow any set rules for handling her charges, since each one is likely to have different interests and abilities.
The oldest children are five and the youngest are only just trained, so the three R's aren't included in the curriculum. Most of the time is occupied with songs and games, story-telling, coloring, and such group activities as making holiday posters.
The school is still small — a total of about 15 pupils have used its facilities during the first half-year — but some hard work and ingenuity on the part of its sponsors have provided it with plenty of room to grow on. Mrs. Malumphy hopes eventually to double her present enrollment.