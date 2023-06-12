Eagle Archives, June 12, 1968: Don't rap the teen-agers — not to Rosario Legault

Rosario H. Legault is a happy man. Justifiably so. He’s about to take his first vacation in 16 years.
After working 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, no one would deny that he deserves one. But that isn’t the principal reason for Legault’s happiness.
He has operated the Legault Fountain on the corner of Tyler and Plunkett since 1942. It’s a small store that sells newspapers, candy, sodas, you name it. It’s a business of nickel and dime purchases by neighborhood kids and kids remember when they get a square deal.
Kids are usually pretty good judges of character, but it’s not often that they show their appreciation with more than a thank-you and sometimes these are scarce.
Don’t tell that to Legault though. He wouldn’t believe you, because eight boys at Pittsfield and St. Joseph’s high schools presented him with a plaque inscribed, “For Outstanding Service and Patience You Had With Us Through the Years; God Keep You in Health.”
It’s a small gesture that means much and the meaning can be read easily in Legault’s eyes as he serves one of the boys or is being gently kidded by them. You know he will miss them.
“I was amazed when it happened, I didn’t know what to say. They just walked in here and gave it to me. I have known most of them since they were small and went to school up the street at St. Mary’s. They used to come by in the afternoon for a soda or candy and now stop every morning for breakfast on their way to school. They are all fine boys.”
The feeling is mutual. Bill Brassard, a senior at Pittsfield High, and resident of the neighborhood since he was 3, said, “It was one of the most personal things we could do to show our appreciation for his putting up with us over the years.”
“Yeah,” echoed Tom Perrea, also a senior at PHS. “The ‘Old Man’ has really had patience with us,” and he quickly smiled at Legault.
“What do you mean ‘Old Man,’” Legault shot back. Everyone laughed easily and Legault winked at Perrea.
Legault has sold his store to Frank CaCicio and is beginning a long-awaited vacation. He is going to visit relatives in Montreal, Sherbrooke and Three Rivers, Quebec, and then take it easy for a month.
What then? “Get a job, of course, not with the same hours though. I’ve already had some offers.”
Jobs should not be hard to find for a man on whom appreciative kids bestow unsolicited gifts.
The boys are Bill Brassard, Cliff Flynn, Tom Perrea, Paul Markham, Dave Knight, Jon Stoklosa, Mike Perrea and Gene LeFebre.