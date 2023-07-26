Eagle Archives, July 26, 1968: Russell Skinner, PHS Class of 1898, comes up with a miracle of memory

Russell Oliver Skinner of 45 Chickering St. is tall, active, pushing 88 (Oct. 1) and equipped with a memory that approaches (maybe exceeds) the phenomenal.
Now living with his daughter-in-law, Mrs. William E. Skinner, Mr. Skinner is a Pittsfield native who worked for the Berkshire Life Insurance Co. for 48 years, and at the time of his retirement in July of 1952 was in charge of the policy-issue department.
Memory comes into this via a somewhat rusty photograph of the Class of 1898 at Pittsfield High School, the first to graduate from the imposing edifice generally described architecturally as Victorian but suffering in translation. It now houses Berkshire Community College, where the picture was discovered during a summer cleanup and saved from the trash barrel by Robert H. Rice, assistant to the president.
Since this year marks the 70th anniversary of that graduation, a search was launched for information. A check with the high school elicited only the apologetic admission that the records don't go back that far. Better luck came in the Eagle files; a complete list of the graduates was published a couple of days before the exercises June 23.
Next objective: identification. Most logical place to start: Roger White Wellington, a youngster of the class of 1911 with an impressive memory of his own. It is an irrelevant but interesting fact that he signed up for a postgraduate year because of a comely lass of the class of 1912 whose books he yearned to carry for another year. Nothing came of it, though, and his father announced the following April that he'd better knock off this shilly-shallying around and go to work.
Before you could say Russell Oliver Skinner, Mr. Wellington did. A call to Mr. Skinner brought him to The Eagle, where he proceeded to pass a miracle: In about five minutes, he identified all but one of the 43 graduates pictured (there were 45 in the class, but two missed the photo-taking). Since this happened to be one of the 15 boys in the class, a check with The Eagle list solved this problem. Actually, there's one other point at which Mr. Skinner's memory failed him: He can't remember the name of George O'Hearn's dog.