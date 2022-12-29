Eagle Archives, Dec. 29, 1977: Couple move 1½-ton safe from Dalton Town Hall

DALTON — The removal of a 1½-ton safe from the second floor of the Town Hall became a Christmas holiday project for a husband and wife from Savoy.
Carl and Ann Lambert read of the Selectmen’s offer of the free safe almost three weeks ago in The Eagle and decided to take them up on it.
The safe, located in the office of Veteran’s Agent Delmar Stevens, was moved there during last year’s Town Hall renovation project. It was taking up badly needed space and the Selectmen offered it free to anyone able to move it. At that time they said it would probably have to be taken out of the second floor through a window and with the help of a huge crane.
Lambert said he first looked at the safe and considered the problems of moving it a couple of weeks ago. A chemical products technician at General Electric’s Plastics Division, he said he saw the move as a “challenge worth tackling.”
A part-time carpenter, Lambert went to work and drew a sketch of a “gallows type” scaffolding which he planned to erect to get the safe down the double flight of stairs to the ground level. He submitted the plan to the Selectmen for their approval and then proceeded to order the material.
Lumber for the elaborate staging cost him $88.66, including tax.
With the help of his wife, he began the staging construction Tuesday morning. It consisted of a series of slings and pulleys. By 6 that evening all was ready for the move.
Lambert said he first removed the door of the safe and then chiseled the concrete from the inside of the safe itself. He said that the walls of the safe were lined with the concrete apparently to make it fireproof.
The actual move began at noon yesterday. The Lamberts moved the safe down the hall to the scaffolding where it was hooked up and lowered, inch by inch, to the street floor. That operation took 3½ hours of pulling and tugging before the safe finally came to rest in the downstairs hallway without accident.
Lambert said the rest of the project, that of removing the scaffolding and moving the safe onto a truck, “will be no problem.”
He was busy at work late yesterday afternoon removing the scaffolding. He said that the safe needs some repair work but once that’s finished he might be willing to sell it. That is if someone will be able to move it from his home.