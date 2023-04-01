Eagle Archives, April 1, 1948: Anderson's last ship model? 'Yes' says 77-year-old Swede

Axel Anderson of 71 Hazelwood Terrace is a straight-backed, silent, 77-year-old Swede who has spent more than half his adult life on windjammers. He says Pittsfield is just about far enough from the ocean. “Once in a while I get out in the lake with a paddle boat,” he explained. “That’s good enough now.”
With his lifetime of heavy seas and strange lands still strong in his memory, the old sailor has spent his leisure time making magnificently accurate models of the three-masted ships he used to sail.
Even if he had not become sick of the sea, he would have quit anyway when steam supplanted old-time sailing vessels. He never wanted anything to do with steam. It remains a surprise to him that he became a boiler maker at the General Electric Company.
At first, schooners could beat tramp steamers on short trips. In the vestibule of Mr. Anderson’s home is a model of the Harold, a stately rig that made Philadelphia to London in 18 days, sometimes bettering 20 knots. The Harold flies a Swedish flag, and is sunk in blue-painted putty in the Anderson home. That model marks many evenings’ work undertaken not long after its owner took himself an American wife.
He says he has made his last ship. “My hands are still steady enough,” he said, “but I can’t see well enough to do a good job.”