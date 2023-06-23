Eagle Archives, June 23, 1973: Sammy holds a reunion on the sunny side

Since June is the accustomed month for reunions, Sammy Vincent decided to have one of his own. The former local merchant and orchestra leader, now living in Boca Raton, Fla., decided to mark the 20th anniversary of the disbandment of the last of his various musical groups.
He invited all the musicians who had played with him during the 20 years, 1933 to 1953 that he fronted bands in this area, to a cocktail party and dinner at the Springs Restaurant in New Ashford.
Thirteen of the potential 50 swingers showed up with their wives Wednesday night, and spent five hours drinking, eating, drinking and saying "Remember when …"
Many of the men are retired but a few are still wailing away at their instruments, and piano players Al Jenney and Dom Mangano provided accompaniment for the group singing that interspersed the conversation, chicken dinner and fettucine. The only one who wouldn't sing was Florence Marco Vincent, Sammy's wife and the former vocalist for the group.
The 58-year-old Vincent was born in Rome, N.Y., and moved to Pittsfield in 1928. He fooled around with drums in junior high school, but never took a lesson and, as he says himself, "I was never much of a musician."
But he enjoyed being in the forefront of things and he wasn't making enough money working at Dale Brothers laundry, so in 1933 he formed his first band and in no time at all became a musical fixture of the community. He chose for his theme song "On the Sunny Side of the Street," which was typical of Sammy in those Depression days, and while nobody became rich, the money came in handy.
Sam left his job at Holden & Stone's in 1947 to open the North Street music store which still bears his name. In 1953 the demands of his business and his growing family forced him to pack up his sticks and cymbals for good.
He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1961, and in 1964 he decided to try the warm climes of Florida where he has flourished as the owner of Vincent's Music Center in the Royal Palm Plaza, now run by his son, Robert, and as a realtor specializing in income properties. He sold a million dollars worth of real estate last year and is well on his way to a $3 million goal this year.
He and his wife conceived the idea of the reunion about six weeks ago, and Sam called Frank Lucia, a saxophonist in Pittsfield, who agreed to try to round up everybody. Some had moved away, a few had died and a few were too sick to attend, but everybody else was delighted.