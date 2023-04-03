Eagle Archives, April 3, 1940: Sandisfield man fined $5 for driving from town to town on Sunday — in 1810

Had Postmaster General James A. Farley been alive in 1810, he probably would not have been able to devote so much of his time to touring the country in an attempt to further the interests of his Presidential candidacy. Undoubtedly he would have had to spend much of his traveling time in various courts throughout the nation.
That time-honored expression, “The mail must go through,” didn’t hold any water in Western Massachusetts in 1810 — at least not on Sunday. As a matter of fact, transportation of postal material was of secondary importance in comparison to a rigid and restful observance of the Sabbath.
And woe be to the man, even though he be a government employee acting in accordance with an order of a member of the federal cabinet, who was apprehended traveling between towns on Sunday! Papers recently unearthed by Roy E. Manley, well-known auctioneer of Hartford, show that one Charles Phelps, like Mr. Manley originally a Sandisfield man, was found guilty in the Court of Common Pleas at Northampton of driving from one town to another on Sunday, and was fined $5 and court costs, which amounted to $27.97.
It was irrelevant, it appears, that Phelps was driving for Jacob W. Brewster who held the mail contract, and that his schedule had been changed by order of the Postmaster General so that it necessitated his making the trip on Sunday rather than Monday.
According to the court document, Phelps was apprehended twice, driving from the dwelling house in Westfield to the dividing line between Westfield and the town of Southampton.
And the grievous part of the entire crime seems to be summed up in these words, excerpts from the document, “the same not being from necessity or charity. An evil example to others in like case offending against the peace and dignity of the commonwealth aforesaid and the statute thereof in such case made and provided.”
The documents which were found show that stage-driver Phelps appealed the ruling of the Court of Common Pleas to the Supreme Court, but no records can be found as to what disposition the August tribunal made of the case.
The documents, which give a remarkable insight into the “blue laws” of those days, were found by Mr. Manley in an old Southern Berkshire house. Charles Phelps, the driver, lived in Sandisfield, although his mail route was from Hartford, Conn., northward through the Connecticut Valley all the way to Hanover, N.H.