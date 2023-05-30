Eagle Archives, May 30, 1973: Sandisfield installs veterans memorial, but it names only those of World War II

SANDISFIELD — The veterans monument, to honor those who served in World War II, 1941-45, from the Town of Sandisfield, was erected last Friday in front of the Town Hall on Silver Brook Road, more than three years after the purchase of a stone memorial was approved at the 1970 town meeting.
There are 67 names inscribed on the Monument of Barre granite, designed by Kennerson Design of Vermont and worked by Lester Williams of Chester Granite Co. in East Otis.
The stone is 6 feet high, 4 feet wide and 10 inches thick. Mrs. Williams, who assisted her husband, said the two-ton stone was the heaviest monument they had ever handled.
Difficulties arose in trying to stand the monument upright on the slab. It was finally accomplished by Richard A. Hamilton employing a cherry picker used in the family lumber business. Also assisting Williams were Stanley W. Linkovich and Homer M. Spring Jr.
The unveiling two hours after work began, was witnessed by only the workers and Arthur F. Church. Linkovich and Church, both veterans, have their names on the monument.
Cost of the memorial was $1,450 according to Williams. The town voted to pay $1,200 and the Legion is expected to absorb the $250 balance.
The Town Hall site for the memorial was approved at the town meeting in 1972 after considerable argument. Some wanted it on the green at the junction of Routes 57 and 8. Others favored Sandisfield Center.
A number of residents have expressed surprise that names of World War II veterans only are on the honor roll. Harold W. Smith, moderator when the original vote passed, said he understood the vote of the town was “to purchase a stone memorial monument to honor those residents of the town who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States.” He assumed this included men who had served in all wars. Gustin R. Hamilton, 1970 Legion commander, said his understanding was the World War II veterans only would be inscribed at this time, with the names of other veterans to be added to the reverse side of the monument later.
Williams said further inscriptions can be added without difficulty.