Eagle Archives, Aug. 7, 1979: Good food that wasn't eaten buys car for good cause

Children in the Berkshire Center for Families and Children therapeutic classroom travel the county from Balance Rock to Mount Greylock in a 100,000-calorie station wagon.
The nine-passenger 1979 Chevrolet Impala was purchased with $6,000 that otherwise could have sated Saul Rubenstein, vice president of Kay-Bee Toy & Hobby Shops, with oysters, New York-cut sirloin, French wine and baked Alaska.
Gordon W. Garrison, executive director of the Berkshire Center, says Rubenstein contacted him last fall. "He said he wanted to do something to help the children, and asked me, 'What do you need?'"
Garrison told him that the station wagon that was used to take children in the center's therapeutic classroom on field trips and to educational activities was "on its last legs." The therapeutic program serves children with emotional problems who cannot attend regular school.
To his astonishment, Garrison soon found checks arriving "from all over the country."
Rubenstein, a veteran of about 25 years in the toy industry, had sent a letter to friends and colleagues, manufacturers and sales representatives — "people," he said, "who would ordinarily want to take me out to dinner when I'm down in New York City for the toy show."
The letter suggested that instead of wining and dining Rubenstein ("I have a weight problem anyway; I don't need it," he said) they send the price of a New York City dinner for two to the Berkshire Center for Families and Children.
Rubenstein in his letter described the work of the center as "fruitful and heartwarming."
Rubenstein estimates that 92 percent of those he contacted did send checks — mainly from $50 to $200.
Garrison says that without Rubenstein and the response of his toy industry friends, "We could never have pulled together the money to do it (buy the wagon)."
The center once had an auto fund, he says, with money set aside each year to replace cars as they aged. "But with inflation, our expenses have been so heavy that that account has been wiped out."
Was Rubenstein short of dinner invitations at last February's toy show as a result?
Rubenstein laughs. "These are people I've been doing business with for years. I could gain 300 pounds if I wanted."
The station wagon appeal was the third time he had directed fellow toymen's attention to some charitable project, he says, and each response has exceeded the previous one.
"Toy industry people are generous people," he said.