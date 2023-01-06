Eagle Archives, Jan. 6, 1966: A Seagrave, vintage 1916, is retiring

It was the year when thousands flocked to the Majestic Theater here to see Lillian Gish in D.W. Griffith’s “Birth of a Nation.” Or those who preferred less controversial fare could see Theda Bara vamping it up in a five-part version of “Carmen.”
Others, forgoing the silent screen for a shopping spree on North Street, could buy fur coats for $50, high-button shoes for $3.85 and brass beds for $35 (on sale).
George W. Faulkner was Pittsfield’s mayor and colorful John L. Sullivan was ruling the Police Department with iron-fisted vigor.
And it was the year when the Pittsfield Fire Department under its Chief William C. Shepard bought a spanking new Seagrave fire truck. It was something to be proud of with its wooden wheels and solid rubber tires and six-cylinder engine.
Now, a half century later, the Seagrave truck, an anachronism among aerial-ladder trucks and 1,000 gallon pumpers, will be sold at a public auction Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at the West Housatonic Street Fire Station. Also up for sale will be a 1940 Pirsch pumper.
Fire Chief John E. McDonough Jr. said the equipment is being sold because “we need space.” He said the 1916 Seagrave “is of no value to us as far as firefighting is concerned.”
The chief said if he were running an antique shop he’d want to keep the Seagrave. “But the city can’t afford it,” he added.
The city paid $5,291.50 for the Seagrave in 1916, according to Fire Lt. David J. Cullen, who drove it in later years when it was housed at the West Pittsfield station. In fact, the city bought two similar trucks in 1916; the other one was sold in 1955 to George Phillips of Pittsfield for $403.
Chief McDonough says the truck might sell for a pretty good price. The vehicle looks good, has its original body and frame, and carries a deck gun capable of delivering 1,200 to 1,500 gallons of water per minute.
The only changes from the original are in its headlights, dashboard, radiator and wheels. It has two-wheel brakes and a chain drive.
Used only in reserve (for multi-alarm fires) since the 1940s, the truck at the time it was purchased could travel “at least 60 miles per hour,” Lt. Cullen says.
“It was a big motor,” the lieutenant pointed out, “and it had terrific power. I drove it for quite a while at one time, and it could really move.” The lieutenant said the truck originally had a crank and starter. “It could kick like a mule,” he said.
The Seagrave was converted several times during the course of its fire use; first, from a chemical wagon to a hose wagon by the late Frederick H. (Ben) Printiss, the department’s master mechanic. A deck gun was added in 1935.