“Macie ostatnie nowiny z Polski?” (Have you heard the news about Poland?) was the question ringing all over the Polish section of the city this morning as housewives clanned together to talk over the outbreak of German-Polish battles and the ultimate outcome of the fatherland. In nearby mills, their husbands were discussing the same subject at the top of their voices because there was considerable competition from the looms and other machines.
The conversation was typical of any sympathetic group toward Poland. The Polish workers are quite hopeful because they believe the quality of their fatherland’s army is second to none although the size does not touch the enemy’s. They have great faith, at this time, in England, France and Turkey and are awaiting any moment, the declaration of war from those countries.
Rev. Valentine Teclaw, local Polish leader and pastor of the Holy Family Church, was quite despondent this morning when he read and heard the news after returning home from a sick call. “It’s unfortunate,” he said, “that our country has to be the one which lays down its head on the block but if it has the hoped-for results, then our country may well be proud of the precedence it set for the remainder of the world.”
Polish youth in the city were sorry to hear about the outbreak and the consensus seemed to be among the American born, that they will go across to stop Hitler only when and if America goes into the war. Polish residents of Berkshire County, in a recent campaign to raise money for the fatherland in the event of war, have contributed a little more than $8,000. In Adams, where there are about 4,000 Poles, most money was raised. Pittsfield, with about 3,000 was next, and then Housatonic and the surrounding towns, came in.
The World War service flag, which is near the altar at Holy Family Church, has taken on a special significance in the past few weeks. On it are 50 stars, representing the number of Polish men who answered the call more than 20 years ago when the Polish population was a little more than a quarter of what it is today. Also on the flag are five gold stars for the Pittsfield men who died in action.